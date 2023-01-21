Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 208.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 63.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $102.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $144.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

