Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 153.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,177 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,635. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of MAS opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

