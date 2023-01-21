Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 67.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

