The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 62.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,563,000 after buying an additional 673,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after acquiring an additional 496,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $45.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,278.50, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.97. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $86.88.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

