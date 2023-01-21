Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $259.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.25.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

