AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 434,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 16.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,730,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $214.28 billion, a PE ratio of 103.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.43) to £130 ($158.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.53) to £135 ($164.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

