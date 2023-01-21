Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,412 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VMware were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in VMware by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in VMware by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $663,314,000 after acquiring an additional 836,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in VMware by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after acquiring an additional 186,229 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.65.

VMware Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $124.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,930.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.