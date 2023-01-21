Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,527 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

