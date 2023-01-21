Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $32.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.91. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.87%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

ALGM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $423,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,093.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,573 shares of company stock worth $2,863,750 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

