Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,473 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 24.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.26. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

