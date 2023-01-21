Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of Veritex worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBTX. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.14 per share, for a total transaction of $64,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,420. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veritex Trading Up 1.7 %

VBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 33.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Further Reading

