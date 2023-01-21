Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,079 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

