Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,490 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average is $105.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $67.49 and a 12 month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.