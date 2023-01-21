Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 21,778 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,994.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $31.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,069.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,596,714 shares of company stock worth $63,584,714. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

