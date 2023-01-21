Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.41 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.34% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $63.94.

