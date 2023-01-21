Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 48,168 Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.36% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 249.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 40,583 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1,320.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $18.47.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Dividend Announcement

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.