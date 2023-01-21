Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Position Reduced by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.17% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 55,589 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

CSTL opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,555 shares of company stock worth $578,446. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

