Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,268 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.12.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

