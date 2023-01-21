Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 1,694.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.10% of Kornit Digital worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 36.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,755,000 after acquiring an additional 861,609 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 48.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 527,536 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 154.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 311,441 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 64.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 733,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after acquiring an additional 286,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 48.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 868,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.06 million. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

