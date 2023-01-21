Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETO stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

