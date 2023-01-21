Matthew Lang Sells 1,272 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $34,204.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 354,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,527,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE MYOV opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.19. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYOV. SVB Leerink cut shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

