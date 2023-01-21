Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 394,252 shares during the period.

IDU opened at $84.95 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

