Stephens Inc. AR Purchases Shares of 21,186 Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.39% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

