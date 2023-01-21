iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,271,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after acquiring an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 638.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 52,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $385.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.07 and a 200-day moving average of $363.45. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $507.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.