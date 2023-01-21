Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRA. Barclays lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

CTRA opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.