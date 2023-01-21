Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after buying an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.3 %
CTRA opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 44.15%. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coterra Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.
Coterra Energy Company Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coterra Energy (CTRA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.