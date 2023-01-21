Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $43.87 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,365 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of PulteGroup worth $43,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.