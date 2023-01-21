Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,867 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 6,200 ($75.66) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.70) to GBX 5,700 ($69.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,337.50.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

RIO opened at $78.38 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.