Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,785 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.