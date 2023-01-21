Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Holdings Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

