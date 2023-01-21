Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 501,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,942 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $44,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog Stock Up 5.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,421.00 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

