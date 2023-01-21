Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 120,200 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,074,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 120,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $51,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

