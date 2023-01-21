Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,528 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $155.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.51.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

