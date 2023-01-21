AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 64.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,576,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,326.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,445.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,309.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.