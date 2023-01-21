Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,899 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the period.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
COMT opened at $28.50 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend
