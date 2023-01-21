Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,899 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after buying an additional 182,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

COMT opened at $28.50 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.98.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $8.398 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

