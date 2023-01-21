Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. The company has a market capitalization of $466.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

