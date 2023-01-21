Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 954,642 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

