Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,274 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

