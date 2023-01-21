Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 162,293 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,293 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of CoStar Group worth $46,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in CoStar Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,874,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $78.52 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

