Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.52.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

