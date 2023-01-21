Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.10 EPS.
Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:PLD opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.
Insider Activity at Prologis
In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Prologis
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Prologis by 172.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prologis Company Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
