Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Announces Earnings Results

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis updated its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.00-$5.10 EPS.

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.55. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Prologis

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Prologis by 172.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.