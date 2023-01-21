Marcus Schulz Sells 3,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CRO Marcus Schulz sold 3,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $75,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 44,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marcus Schulz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marcus Schulz sold 258 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $5,660.52.

On Thursday, November 10th, Marcus Schulz sold 40 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $926.40.

On Friday, October 28th, Marcus Schulz sold 400 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $8,704.00.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.75. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 67.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

