M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

MTB opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average is $168.42. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in M&T Bank by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in M&T Bank by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

