KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 115,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 51,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

