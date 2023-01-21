Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading Down 8.5%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.91. 66,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,209,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

Insider Activity

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a negative net margin of 218.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $487,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,976,092.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $14,710,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $7,905,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

