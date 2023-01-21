PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.06.

PPG Industries Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $131.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $159.50.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,431,000 after acquiring an additional 233,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 637,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

