PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.38. PPG Industries also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

PPG Industries Trading Up 6.0 %

PPG opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.80. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.