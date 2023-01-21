PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 64.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $22,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.