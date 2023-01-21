Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Rating Increased to Outperform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance
TFPM opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $2,517,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $8,426,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $819,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $1,633,693,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $440,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
