Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Trading Down 5.5%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 50,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,851,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Barclays downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.97.

Ally Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ally Financial by 3,235.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

