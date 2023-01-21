Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

